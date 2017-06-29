Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 29 June

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Te Ururoa Flavell will be presenting new information on money spent to set up projects and campaigns to encourage youth to vote or enrol to vote. Funding to increase election participation of $5mil was assigned in last year's budget.

And the All Blacks team to play the second Test match against the British and Irish Lions at Westpac Stadium in Wellington this weekend has been named. Read more here.

Tune in to Te Reo Channel at 5pm and Māori Television at 6:30pm for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.