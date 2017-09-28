Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 28 September

By Jessica Tyson, Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne, Online News - Rereātea

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Willow-Jean Prime is one of the thirteen Māori MPs entering Parliament under Labour.  While this is her first entry to Parliament on the Labour list the Ngāti Hine descendant is no stranger to politics.

Police are investigating a case of post-flooding vandalism after an Edgecumbe resident took to Facebook to show the damage vandals had done to her home. 

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

