Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 28 March

Te Mātāwai, the new Māori language entity, will host several regional hui around Aotearoa to help create a strategic direction for te reo Māori.

Te Mātāwai has been charged with working on behalf of Iwi and Māori alongside the crown to support te reo Māori revitalisation. Read more here.

Cyclone Debbie is continuing its course towards Australia's north Queensland coast. The cyclone is unusually powerful, with wind gusts of up to 275 km/h predicted.

And two of Aotearoa's most renowned softballers have made a return to the Golden Homes New Zealand Black Sox squad for the 2017 world championships in Canada. Captain Nathan Nukunuku and veteran infielder Brad Rona, who both boast four world championships gold medals, will attend their sixth world series since 2000. Read more here.

