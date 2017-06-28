Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 28 June

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Aroha Mane take you through the top stories of the day.

The morning the Māori Party signed an agreement with One Pacific. One Pacific are a movement of Pacific political leaders, their people and communities.

In alignment with their agreement the Māori Party will also announce their immigration policy.

And the Prime Minister's Awards were announced last night with a number of Māori organisations and individuals taking top prizes.

Tune in to Te Reo Channel at 5pm and Māori Television at 6:30pm for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.