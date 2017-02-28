Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 28 February

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Aroha Mane and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

After the success of Te Matatini 2017, Te Kahu o Te Amorangi in Hawke's Bay, Ngāti Kahungunu are ready to help Whanganui a Tara build for the next competition in 2019.

A young whanau are struggling to come to terms with losing all their possessions after their house was gutted by an out-of-control blaze. Annmarie Walters and her partner Ihaka Matekino are in shock tonight as they process how their Pandora Ave home came to be consumed by fire.

