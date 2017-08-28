Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 28 August

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Sir Colin Meads is to be laid to rest in his hometown of Te Kuiti today.

Election Aotearoa will broadcast its first debate between candidates vying for the Māori seats tommorow night at 8pm on Māori Television.

And Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall has released the annual provisional suicide statistics.

