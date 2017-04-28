Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 28 April

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Aroha Mane and Dion Hosking take you through the top stories of the day.

Three Māori will be honoured at today's investiture ceremony. Kevin Prime from Ngāti Hine will be honoured for his contribution to conservation. One of Kōhanga reo founders Mrs Rita Toko is honoured for her contribution to education. And world champion wood-chopper Jason Wynyard from Ngāti Manipoto, Ngāpuhi is also amongst the recipients.

Over to the World Masters games. This morning the Netball Masters competition kicked off- there are three divisions with 33 competing teams. Our reporter Moana Makapelu-Lee is following this story today.

