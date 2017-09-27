Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 27 September

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

New Zealand Police accept they have an issue of unconscious bias against Māori but have failed to reduce the number of Māori being arrested.

The Mana Maoli Collective has launched a new music video under their Mana Mele Project which involved 1000 local youth and 30 professional artists.

The Black Ferns are set to celebrate their 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup success tomorrow at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.

And a carved taonga has been found in a park in West Auckland and its finder is hoping to return it to its rightful owner.

