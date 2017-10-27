Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 27 October

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Police have made two further arrests following a disorder incident at a supermarket in Mangere on Tuesday evening.

The two Māori seats on Waikato Regional Council will be retained following a vote by councillors.

Nanaia Mahuta will be standing down as Ngāti Maniapoto treaty negotiator to take on her new ministerial roles in Parliament.

And Māori culture has taken over the Santa Monica Pier in California, USA, with a breathtaking kapa haka performance at the Tuku Iho exhibition.

