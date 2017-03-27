Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 27 March

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Mlbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

An elderly woman is lucky to be alive after being rescued from a house fire by her grandson in Raglan in the early hours of this morning.

Respiratory disease continues to make a substantial contribution to New Zealand’s health burden. Over the past 15 years, hospitalisation rates have increased for bronchiectasis, childhood bronchiolitis and total respiratory disease. The diseases cost Aotearoa $6 billion per year according to according to the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand. Read more here.

And Adele has wrapped up her NZ concerts in record-breaking fashion after a final performance in a rain-soaked Mt Smart stadium last night.

