Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 27 June

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Aroha Mane take you through the top stories of the day.

This morning, Team NZ cruised to a win in their final race claiming the esteemed America's Cup trophy from America's Oracle in Bermuda. Ngāti Whātua say an Auckland America's Cup could provide much economic boost for local iwi if NZ secure hosting rights for the next America's Cup.

The iconic Tokomaru Bay wharf could collapse into the ocean it if isn’t fixed soon. That’s the prediction of Bruce Holm, Chairman of the Tokomaru Bay Heritage Trust. “It’s a race against time to save it as a big storm bringing a large southerly swell could knock the concrete section over,” says Holm.

But two local pensioners have joined forces to try to save the iconic wharf.

Tune in to Te Reo Channel at 5pm and Māori Television at 6:30pm for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.