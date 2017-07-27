Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 27 July

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The individual involved a stand-off with police following a fatal shooting near Whangarei yesterday is believed to have died in a fire started within the property. A mother and daughter have been confirmed dead and a man injured in the incident.

And today, more than 5000 pies will be judged at NZ Bakels in Church St, Penrose for the NZ Bakels Supreme Pie Awards.

Tune in to Te Reo Channel at 5pm and Māori Television at 6:30pm for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.