Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 27 April

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have released their first national fresh water environment report at a media conference at 11am today.

A man has died in South Auckland this morning after the car he was a passenger in fled from police and later crashed into a building. Police say the car had been doing burnouts at around 3am on Māngere Road, Māngere East. Read more here.

And Ngarimu Blair and Merewaakana Kingi have been elected as independent members to the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board. Read more here.

