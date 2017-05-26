Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 26 May

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Renowned Cook Islands music icon, Rahui Vaka, more commonly known as Brother Love, will be presented the Manukau Institute of Technology Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Vodafone Pacific Music Awards. Read more here.

And pundits continue to dissect this year's Budget after its release yesterday. Minister for Māori Development and Whānau Ora, Hon Te Ururoa Flavell, is today hosting a breakfast expo with people working on initiatives for whānau, hapū and iwi.

Tune in to Te Reo Channel at 5pm and Māori Television at 6:30pm for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.