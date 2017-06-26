Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 26 June

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

A three-year study by the University of Auckland will seek to discover and strengthen Māori traditional end-of-life care practices to protect them for the future; this will have benefits for whānau carers, iwi and the health and palliative care sectors.

Hurricanes wing Nehe Milner-Skudder believes they have named the strongest possible squad to take on the British & Irish Lions tomorrow night at Westpac Stadium. The team have also been boosted with four All Blacks released by Steve Hansen.

Tune in to Te Reo Channel at 5pm and Māori Television at 6:30pm for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.