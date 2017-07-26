Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 26 July

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell and Science and Innovation Minister Paul Goldsmith have today announced the recipients of the first round for the Ka Hao: Māori Digital Technology Development Fund.

“The first round of funding for Ka Hao will provide a total of $3.6 million for the 20 successful applicants,” says Mr Flavell. Read more here.

Aotearoa's te reo Māori thrash metal band Alien Weaponry has been at the top of the Spotify NZ Viral 50 Music Chart for the second consecutive week with its song Rū Ana Te Whenua. Read more here.

