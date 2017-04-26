Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 26 April

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Champion shot-putter Valerie Adams, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, Māori educationist Georgina Kingi, neuroscientist Distinguished Professor Richard Faull and Black Sticks striker Katie Glynn are amongst the people whose achievements will be celebrated at investiture ceremonies at Government House in Auckland from today.

And the New Zealand Society for Earthquake Engineering's annual conference will bring together experts from around the world to exchange knowledge on the impact of the Kaikoura earthquake. The magnitude 7.8 quake struck at two minutes past midnight on 14 November 2016, causing extensive damage and two fatalities.

