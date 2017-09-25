Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 25 September

By Eru Paranihi, Online News - Rereātea, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

From at the table to out the door. The Māori Party is out of parliament after losing all of the Māori seats to a resurgent Labour Party, energised by the leadership of Jacinda Ardern.

The Green Party has made it back into Parliament securing seven seats with 5.9 percent of the total vote.

