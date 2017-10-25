Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 25 October

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The allocation of portfolios to Māori MPs is set to be announced today, with Nanaia Mahuta and Kelvin Davis tipped to take prominent ministerial roles.

Palmerston North City Councillors have voted to establish a Māori ward or wards for the 2019 local government elections.

And a new exhibition commemorating the NZ Land Wars is to open at Te Papa.

