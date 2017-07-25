Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 25 July

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Aroha Mane and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

American doctoral student Kate Riegle van West has been studying the benefits of poi for senior adults.

Her research shows after one month of poi lessons, participants improved their balance, grip strength, memory and attention.

And more than 200 marae, kohanga reo, kura and community groups across the country have implemented the Para Kore programme which aims to eliminate plastic waste.

