Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 25 August

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Sir Colin Meads is lying in state at Te Tokanganui a Noho Marae in Te Kuiti today before his burial on Monday.

After more than two weeks of searching police have located Rollie James Heke.

Unitec Institute of Technology has launched its new trades training building to help graduates enter the job market work-ready.

