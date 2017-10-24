Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 24 October

By Online News - Rereātea, Te Rina Kowhai, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The Labour Party is preparing to announce its new cabinet after emerging victorious from a grueling election.

The National Party caucus will meet today for the first time since it was ousted from Government by Winston Peters last Thursday.

Ngāti Tūwharetoa's Hirangi Marae celebrated the 100th anniversary of their whare tūpuna Ko Tūwharetoa i Te Aupouri, in Tūrangi.

And after weeks of campaigning and heated online debate...the kea has been named New Zealand's 'Bird of the Year'.

For these stories and more follow us on FacebookTwitter and visit our website at maoritelevision.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

Related stories: Rereātea - Midday News

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community