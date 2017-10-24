Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 24 October

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The Labour Party is preparing to announce its new cabinet after emerging victorious from a grueling election.

The National Party caucus will meet today for the first time since it was ousted from Government by Winston Peters last Thursday.

Ngāti Tūwharetoa's Hirangi Marae celebrated the 100th anniversary of their whare tūpuna Ko Tūwharetoa i Te Aupouri, in Tūrangi.

And after weeks of campaigning and heated online debate...the kea has been named New Zealand's 'Bird of the Year'.

For these stories and more follow us on Facebook, Twitter and visit our website at maoritelevision.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.