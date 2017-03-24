Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 24 March

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Mlbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The whanau of Kolby Heta, 33, who died while in remand in Mangaroa Prison on Saturday last week,

Are holding a silent protest outside the prison in Hawkes Bay tomorrow.



They say when they dressed the body they found bruising on his wrists. By the time they opened the casket at the tangi, bruising had come up all over his face and neck. The prison has told the whanau that his death is unexplained.

The Kaikoura earthquake shunted parts of the South Island more than 5 metres closer to the North Island, in a rupture so unusual it could forever change the way scientists think about earthquake hazards. Scientists analysing data from the earthquake are learning more about its complexity, which was on a scale that may be globally unprecedented.

And we bring you the latest on Adele's concert at Mt Smart stadium last night, including what happened to the wheelchair-bound fan who was misled about their accessible seating after purchasing tickets for more than $1,000 with a friend.

