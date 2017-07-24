Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 24 July

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

A new phone app to help the blind see has been launched by Microsoft. Seeing Ai describes in general terms what is in front of the camera but will the blind population find it useful?

Tall Ferns coach Kennedy Kereama says the team will need to make adjustments quickly before their second Asia Cup match against DPR Korea. The team lost heavily to China 77 -48, but are still alive to qualify for the World Cup.

