Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 23 May

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The three-piece independent panel responsible for the review into last month’s flood of Edgecumbe will be void of iwi representation. Panel Chair Sir Michael Cullen says this is due to a conflict of interest. Read more here.

And Oho Ake - Rise Up is a fundraising concert for the people of Edgecumbe which is planned for this Saturday the 27th of May at Te Teko Racecourse.

