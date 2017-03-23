Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 23 March

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Mlbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Mark Rowley, the national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing in London says a full investigation is underway following an attack on Parliament which left four people dead and 20 people injured. Read more here.

Two Adele fans claim they were ripped off after being told they had wheelchair access at the concert only to find out there was none after attending.

The pair bought the tickets worth AUD $1252.45 that were wheelchair accessible located near the front of the concert. However when the tickets arrived the tickets stated they were worth $204.50 each and supposedly aren't wheelchair accessible.

And it has been 50 years since Aretha Frankin's Respect changed the world's of soul and pop music. Aotearoa's own Queens of Soul, Aaradhna, Annie Crummer, Bella Kalolo and Esther Stephens pay respect to Aretha's call to action at the Auckland Arts Festival.

