Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 23 June

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Jess Tyson take you through the top stories of the day.

Māori Television and Fairfax Media announced a partnership today that will feature Māori Television’s news video’s on the Stuff website.

Chief Executive Paora Maxwell says the relationship with Fairfax opens a new window to the Māori world and allows stories which reflect a Māori perspective to now reach a wider and more diverse audience.

“Stuff reaches more than two million New Zealanders every month.* This is great exposure for our news and current affairs,” he says.

And the moment of truth is rapidly approaching for the All Blacks, who are set to face a Lions side that is showing momentum after wins against The Māori All Blacks and Chiefs. The game kicks off tomorrow night at Eden Park.

Tune in to Te Reo Channel at 5pm and Māori Television at 6:30pm for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.