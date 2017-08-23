Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 23 August

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today we bring you the latest after last night's Election Aotearoa Leaders Debate.

Hone Harawira urged Te Tai Tokerau voters to consider giving him their vote and Labour their party vote in order to get two MPs for the region into parliament. Davis dismissed the suggestion.

The Black Ferns will face England in the Rugby World Cup final this Sunday.

From rugby captain to opera singer, 19-year-old Taylor Wallbank is making a name for himself in the opera world with his sights firmly set on a career overseas.

Miss Universe New Zealand Harlem-Cruz Ihaia is being welcomed home today with a parade in Napier.

