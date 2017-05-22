Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 22 May

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Leah Te Whata take you through the top stories of the day.

The Ministry of Health is holding consultation Hui around New Zealand on the Draft National Strategy for the Prevention of Suicide one took place today at Hoani Waititi Marae. The CEO of Thrive, a youth support group, is saying that the government shouldn’t deny them of a space for youth suicide prevention, they say that the largest Maori population is here in Auckland and that there is a real need for suicide prevention here in Auckland.

The Mr Polynesia competitions took place in Australia last week and Māori man Shannon Karaka has won. The event focuses on raising awareness about mental health issues.

And the Sevens Tournament is headed to Hamilton, bringing Wellington's reign as host of the event to an end after falling ticket numbers prompted a change of location.

Tune in to Te Reo Channel at 5pm and Māori Television at 6:30pm for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.