Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 22 June

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Aroha Mane and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The chair of the governance group for Te Hui Ahurei a Tuhoe, Maaka Te Moana has confirmed the biennial event which brings together thousands of Tūhoe descendants will be held in Rotorua next year. Read more here.

And the Blues suffered a defeat to Queensland in last night's State of Origin II fixture after foregoing a halftime 10 point-lead to lose 18-16.

