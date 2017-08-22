Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 22 August

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The finalists for the Maioha APRA Silver Scrolls Award have been named.

Donna Hall has praised Labour's proposed water tax policy, saying it's similar to a Waitangi Tribunal claim lodged by the Māori Council in 2012.

An ancient papa kāinga had been unearthed at a roundabout construction site in Papamoa.

Election Aotearoa launches its first leadership debate from Manukau Institute of Technology tonight at 8pm on Māori Television.

Celebrations for the 11th Coronation of King Tuehitia have come to a close.

For more on these stories follow us on Facebook, Twitter and visit our website at Māori Television.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.