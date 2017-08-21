Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 21 August

The online team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The 11th koroneihana celebrations for King Tuheitia continue today with the King scheduled to make an address to attendees.

A new programme launched this morning will provide much needed support to fathers with a history of violence and assist them in building healthy and safe family relationships.

Indigenous star Jason Momoa was spotted supporting the All Blacks during their win over Australia on Saturday night.

And Election Aotearoa launches its first leadership debate from Manukau Institute of Technology tommorrow at 8pm on Māori Television.

