Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 21 April

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

St Faith's Church in Rotorua will remain closed following a small puia that has erupted outside its doors. The church has fenced off the damaged area but spokesman Wally Tangohau says that they will be looking at continuing the church services on Sundays.

And NZ Police are appealing for information about the death of Ruatoria man Nelson Hari. Police now believe there were two vehicles that came into contact with Hari, who was found lying deceased on the Tapuaeroa Road near Ruatoria, early Sunday morning. Read more here.

