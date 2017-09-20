Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 20 September

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Incumbent Tāmaki Makurau MP Peeni Henare labelled the The Māori Party and the Greens promise to push hard and fast for a living wage as unrealistic at last night's Election Aotearoa debate.

The Green Party has called for more rigorous processes around swamp kauri excavation.

