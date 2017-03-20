Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 20 March

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Mlbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Anaru Pewhairangi takes on his new role as Rotorua's first Māori area commander today. Mr Pewhairangi replaces Bruce Horne, who retired at the end of last year. He was officially welcomed into his role on Te Papaiouru Marae, Ōhinemutu.

The International Coalition for the Children of Incarcerated Parents (INCCIP) will launch its first international conference in Rotorua today. Read more here.

And footage of young people brawling at the ASB Polyfest has surfaced online after the event last week.

