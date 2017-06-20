Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 20 June

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Kimiora-Kaire Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Today is World Refugee Day. The Green Party has announced a policy of raising the refugee quota from 1,000 to 5,000 and the Ministry of Education has opened a new school for refugees at the Mangere Refugee Centre to replace the temporary school that has been there since 2013.

And Trees That Count is an ambitious new conservation movement which aims to unite and inspire New Zealanders to plant more native trees. 300 native trees will be gifted to seven groups nationwide, representative of each of seven stars of Matariki, to help regenerate their local environment. Rad more here.

