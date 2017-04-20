Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 20 April

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

A new $30 million investment programme to build kiwifruit orchards on Māori land in Gisborne and the Bay of Plenty has been announced by Te Tumu Paeroa and Quayside Holdings. Over 90 hectares of semi and unproductive land will be converted into successful grower businesses. This is set to benefit owners and their communities. Read more here.

As the cleanup operation continues in Edgecumbe, families and businesses are still coming to terms with the damage impacting their community due to recent flooding. Charelle Stevenson (Ngāti Awa), a shareholder in a family owned business in the area, says it has been a very difficult time for the entire community. Read more here.

And Coastguard volunteers rescued an 8-year-old girl from the Manukau Harbour after she and her father fell out of their dinghy last night. Her father has not yet been found. The 12 foot dinghy was located by a local fisherman near the Papakura Channel with fishing equipment still on board. Read more here.

