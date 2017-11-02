Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 2 November

By Jessica Tyson, Online News - Rereātea, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The turnout of voters at the 2017 general election was up from 2014 numbers across all age groups with a 6.5 per cent increase in younger voters.

A Marsden funding grant supported research project  will conduct a study of the only remaining Māori sail, "Te Rā".

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

