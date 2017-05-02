Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 2 May

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitoria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

The Labour Party has revealed its party list for the 2017 General Election.

Willie Jackson's bid to move higher up the ranks was rejected yesterday and he remains at 21 on the list, while Willow-Jean Prime and Kiritapu Allan-Coates sit above him at 16 and 20, respectively. Read more here.

And the Sky City Breakers are working together with an Auckland prison to develop inmates' skills in hope to reduce the number of Maori incarcerated.

