Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 19 September

By Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne, Online News - Rereātea, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Māori Television's Election Aotearoa debate series winds up in style tonight as the Tāmaki Makaurau and Te Tai Tokerau candidites prepare to go head-to-head. 

According to Statistics NZ, almost half of all Māori parents who speak te reo at home are likely to enrol their child in kaupapa Māori education.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

