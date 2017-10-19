Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 19 October

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Bill English pleased in a stand up at Parliament announced he is pleased with negotiations despite awaiting the announcement.

A 10-month long operation in the Manawatu was finalised yesterday following the arrest of 12 people. Crusaders for housing, land and health named in Kiwibank Awards.

Māori musician Rob Ruha has been announced as one of their New Zealand Arts Laureate winners.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.