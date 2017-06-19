Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 19 June

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Kimiora-Kaire Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Two of the country's largest unions have lodged a pay equity claim with the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) on behalf of thousands of community mental health workers. The move comes less than two weeks out from a significant payrise for their colleagues in the disability support and aged care sectors.

And the NZ U20 team has beaten England 64-17 in the final of the World Rugby Under 20 World Championship in Tbilisi Georgia over the weekend. It is NZ's sixth World Championship victory. They also set a new record for the highest score in an Under 20 World Championship final.

