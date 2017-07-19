Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 19 July

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Hundreds of mourners are expected to pay their final respects to the last Te Whānau a Apanui 28th Māori Battalion, Company C veteran, William Hei (Pom) Walker. Read more here.

The Black Sox are gunning for more World Championship titles, after beating Australia to claim their seventh in Canada. The team arrived back in the country today, with the focus now turning to defending their crown.

