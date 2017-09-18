Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 18 September

By Jessica Tyson, Online News - Rereātea, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

The Mika Haka Foundation held its annual Mana Wahine programme recently, connecting Māori and Pasifika women of influence with young women to help boost their self-confidence.

And in election news, we take a look at candidates Marama Davidson, Peeni Henare and Shane Taurima. 

And in election news, we take a look at candidates Marama Davidson, Peeni Henare and Shane Taurima.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

