Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 18 October

A group has blocked entry to contractors working on the Te Hiku Sports Hub in Kaitaia and claim hapū and mana whenua weren't consulted in the process.

All restaurant outdoor dining areas in Auckland will be made smokefree in November this year.

And a new survey says 53% of New Zealanders believe that new fathers don't take the full parental leave they are entitled to out of fear they'll be viewed as less committed to their job.

