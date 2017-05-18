Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 18 May

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Kimiora Kaire-Melbourne and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Ngāti Whātua have publicly announced they want to buy The Ports of Auckland amidst discussions around selling the asset to overseas investors.

The Ubersee Museum Bremen Germany and the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa (Te Papa) have announced that 44 Moriori and Māori ancestral remains are returning to Aotearoa New Zealand with the support of the City of Bremen.

Tune in to Te Reo Channel at 5pm and Māori Television at 6:30pm for all the details on all of our top stories, or visit our website, Facebook or Twitter page.