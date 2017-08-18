Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 18 August

The online team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Labour co-leader and sitting Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis says his party will invest 40 million dollars a year towards health professionals in secondary schools.

Another yet-to-be verified online video has emerged highlighting the devastating affects of synthetic drug use. Warning - these images may disturb some people.

BridgeClimb Sydney and men's mental health charity "Haka For Life", came together to host a powerful performance of the worlds first haka at the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

