Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 18 April

Canterbury Police are looking for missing 12-year-old boy Khanye Harimate who has not been seen since Monday afternoon.

Harimate is from Kaiapoi, 20km north of Christchurch. Police say he may be on his way to Christchurch, possibly with friends.

The Government is activating a Temporary Accommodation Service to assist Edgecumbe residents hit by the recent floods, Lead Minister for Edgecumbe, Anne Tolley and Building and Construction Minister Dr Nick Smith announced today.



"This service is to help people displaced when the Rangitāiki River broke its banks and flooded the town of Edgecumbe," says Mrs Tolley.

And Rautahi Marae welfare centre, which was set up after the evacuation in Kawerau is having a Karakia at 10am as it closes and moves to Edgecumbe Town Hall.

