Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 17 October

By Online News - Rereātea, Te Rina Kowhai, Wikitōria Day

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

First Union says more than 100 people are at risk of losing their jobs in a restructure of the BNZ bank branch network.

National Youth Charity InsideOUT has released a new resource promoting the legal rights of young members of LGBTQIA community.

And Sonny Gilbert Wairau has been banned from fishing for three years and received 7 mnths home detention for his role in a paua blackmarket operation.

For these stories and more follow us on FacebookTwitter and visit our website at maoritelevision.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.

Related stories: Rereātea - Midday News

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community