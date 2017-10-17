Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 17 October

Our Rereātea Online News Team brings you a breakdown of the latest news of the day, live from the Māori Television newsroom.

First Union says more than 100 people are at risk of losing their jobs in a restructure of the BNZ bank branch network.

National Youth Charity InsideOUT has released a new resource promoting the legal rights of young members of LGBTQIA community.

And Sonny Gilbert Wairau has been banned from fishing for three years and received 7 mnths home detention for his role in a paua blackmarket operation.

For these stories and more follow us on Facebook, Twitter and visit our website at maoritelevision.com.

The Te Kāea team will have a variety of stories on Te Reo at 5:00pm and 6:30 on Māori Television.