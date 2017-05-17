Rereātea - Midday News Bytes 17 May

Rereātea brings you the latest news live from the Māori Television newsroom.

Today Taroi Black and Wikitōria Day take you through the top stories of the day.

Movie star Cliff Curtis has just returned home from LA after meeting up with the director James Cameron for his upcoming role in the Avatar sequel. Curtis came into Maori Television to share the news with our reporter Taroi Black today.

And Education Minister Nikki Kaye has announced an estimated $12 million more for the relocation of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wananga Whare Tapere o Takitimu in Hastings. The student roll has grown so much that the kura is in desperate need of a bigger school.

